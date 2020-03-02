Mike Gubrud
Age: 63
Residence: Big Lake
Occupation: Insurance agent with Farmers Insurance in Burlington.
Education: Graduated from Mount Vernon High School, class of 1975.
Hobbies: Golf, fishing, going to Mariners and Seahawks games.
Biggest pet peeve: ”People paying more attention to their cellphones than to the road in front of them.”
Best part of living in Skagit County: “I love the rural setting. It’s a little slower paced.”
An interesting fact about me: Has been Mariners season ticket holder for 28 years.
One thing that brightens my day: “Being able to work with my wife for almost 20 years, and still get along.” His wife, Victorian Gubrud, is the general office manager and a licensed insurance agent.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A professional baseball player.
First job: Detailing cars at his dad’s used car lot in Mount Vernon. “I got 35 cents an hour, and all the loose change that I could find in the cars.”
Best job: Working as an insurance agent for Farmers, which he’s done for 27 years. “It’s just fun helping people with their insurance needs ... and meeting new people every day.”
The world would be a better place if: “I think getting rid of the divisiveness in politics. There’s just no middle ground anymore.”
