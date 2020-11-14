Mike Stewart
Birthplace: Mount Vernon
Occupation: Retired, high school woodworking and construction teacher
Residence: Mount Vernon
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? "Bugs Bunny."
If you had a theme song(s), what would they be? Garth Brooks, “Do What You Gotta Do” and “The River.”
What is the strangest thing you have ever eaten? "I was offered rocky mountain oysters once. Couldn’t do it."
What is your favorite movie? "Lonesome Dove."
What is your biggest pet peeve? "Presumptuous, pretentious people."
If you could travel through time, where would you go? "I’d like to go back to the late 1800s and early 1900s and visit with my great grandparents."
What job would you be terrible at? "Politician."
What is the most spontaneous thing you've ever done? "I’m not very spontaneous."
Mountains or beach? "Mountains."
"The Walking Dead" or "Game of Thrones," which would you survive longer in? "Game of Thrones."
