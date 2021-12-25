Occupation: Sedro-Woolley School District superintendent
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
Education: Ed.D. Seattle Pacific University
Family: Husband David H. Mickelson, son Zachary Mickelson
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “It’s a friendly, welcoming, tight-knit community. It’s a beautiful area with lots of hiking and running trails, and excellent schools with dedicated, hardworking staff.”
What are your hobbies? Running, working out at home, hiking, listening to podcasts and audiobooks.
The world would be a better place if: “Everyone showed kindness and compassion to each other every day.”
Biggest pet peeve: “I don’t think I have any. For my own well-being, I am working on trying not to get easily annoyed. I pick my battles. Some things are just not worth my mental and emotional energy.”
Interesting fact about me: “I speak three languages: English, Tagalog (the national language of the Philippines), and Cebuano (the dialect spoken in Cebu, Philippines).”
Something that brightens my day: “Seeing our students and staff in action, and family FaceTime with my son who currently lives in Dallas.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: An attorney.
First job: “Selling water at cockfights as a young girl in the Philippines.”
Favorite thing to eat? Filipino and Thai food.
Best childhood memory: “Summertime games in my neighborhood.”
Person I admire most: “My late grandfather, Victoriano Maquiling.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Going back home to the Philippines.
Have you ever met anyone famous? “I worked at a radio station in the Philippines after college and interviewed Filipino celebrities. Also, I was at a conference once, and one of the people in attendance was Famous. That is his name.”
What have you been binge watching? “Nothing. I need recommendations, and these recommendations have to come with the gift of time.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “The pandemic, as challenging as it is, has shown us that our students are resilient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.