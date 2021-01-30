Nikolaj Lasbo
Age: 32
Occupation: Washington state marketing manager for The Nature Conservancy
Birthplace: Portland, Ore.
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: "I went to the University of Washington and studied journalism and international studies, with a focus on environmental communications."
Family: "My parents live on Lopez Island where I grew up and my dad is a first-generation immigrant from Denmark, so I am a dual citizen. I lived in Seattle about 16 years before moving to Mount Vernon in November with my partner and our cat."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "How special Skagit Valley is and our connection to nature here ... and there are a lot of great breweries in the valley that I like to visit."
What are your hobbies? "Making home-brew beer, cooking, fishing, boating and backcountry skiing."
The world would be a better place if: "We celebrated our connections to nature and stewarded the land better."
Biggest pet peeve: "Rudeness."
Something that brightens my day: "Working with my hands and seeing tangible results, like doing yardwork and getting my hands in the dirt."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "A sailor. It seemed adventurous."
First job: "Being a dishwasher at a restaurant called 'The Galley.'"
Best childhood memory: "Playing out in nature. There's a different view you have as a kid. It seems a lot bigger."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "To India."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Next on my bucket list would be northern Vietnam for the food and south China for the animal biodiversity."
What have you been binge watching? "'Barry' on HBO — it's just our type of dark humor."
How have you been spending your time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic? "Putting myself into work: First learning to make sourdough, then gardening and handiwork now that we bought a house."
What do you miss the most while having to stay home? "Seeing friends and my parents, and when I see them wanting to give them a hug."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "We're talking more about intersectionality. If we're going to make progress on one of the issues — racial justice, social and economic justice, the environment — we really have to look at all of it. COVID has given us new perspective on that."
