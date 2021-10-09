Birthplace: Skagit Valley Hospital, but grew up in Stanwood
Age: 40
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
Occupation: Patrol sergeant at the Sedro-Woolley Police Department
Family: Wife, three daughters, a Swiss shepherd, an 11-week-old Newfoundland puppy and a cat
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I love that the mountains and saltwater are so close. I also love the small community atmosphere.”
What are your hobbies? “Spending time with family and a little golf.”
The world would be a better place if: “We were able to have hard conversations without finger-pointing or silo thinking.”
Biggest pet peeve: “When people talk loudly on speakerphone in public and try to carry on a conversation with someone over the phone.”
Interesting fact about me: “I flew to Missouri to pick up our Newfoundland puppy and drove her back for my wife’s birthday.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “A police officer or a doctor.”
First job: “I cleaned floors, cleaned bathrooms, washed tractors and washed company vehicles at Burlington Ford Tractor, which used to be on the boulevard in Burlington.”
What food would you eat over and over? “I would eat my wife’s lasagna.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? “Hawaii but I’m going to Scotland in 2022, hopefully.”
What have you been binge-watching? “I don’t watch much TV.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “This is a very selfish answer but my family went to Hawaii this past March. We had to jump through many, many hoops to make it happen but we were able to get a great deal and have a vacation of a lifetime with almost no other tourists there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.