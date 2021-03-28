Name: Ramon Rivera
Birthplace: San Francisco
Residence: Mount Vernon
Family: Wife, Carmen, and son, Alex
Occupation: Mariachi teacher for the Mount Vernon School District
What do you like about living in Skagit County? I love being near the ocean and the beach. The sunsets are so beautiful.
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? “The Simpsons”
What is your favorite movie? “Toy Story”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A park ranger.
What is your biggest pet peeve? Having to keep up with emails.
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? Last-minute trips to California.
Mountains or beach? Why? Beach. I love to go tide pooling with my son.
What is the farthest you have ever traveled? Fairbanks, Alaska
If you could go on vacation anywhere, where would you go? Hawaii — I have never been.
What is a positive thing you are taking out of the COVID-19 pandemic? I am learning to be a pro at Zoom for teaching.
