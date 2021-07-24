Ranger Kidwell-Ross
Birthplace: Seattle
Age: 71
Occupation: Owner/founder of WorldSweeper.com; director of World Sweeping Association
Residence: Alger
Education: Master's degree in economics
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "Still rural enough to be able to appreciate the wonderful environment. All the recreational resources that we have."
What are your hobbies? "Drums and percussion and playing music. Art, including art cars, and making art."
Little known fact about me: "I was the first seventh grader in the history of Grays Harbor County to go to the county spelling bee."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "With a few exceptions, me today."
First job: "The first memorable job was probably digging graves in Sequim."
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? "I grabbed a friend who shares my birthday and jumped into a swimming pool with him."
Have you ever met anyone famous? Bob Hope.
What are you most proud of? "(On Wednesday) I found out I had won a national APEX award for publication excellence for the 27th year in a row. I could be equally proud of the joy my art car Toynota brings since I made it in 2008."
Favorite book: "A Confederacy of Dunces."
Favorite food: "Pretty much any kind of Thai food."
What is a positive thing you are taking out of the COVID-19 pandemic? "To truly appreciate what we have always had normally. The pandemic has shown what a lack of that has been like ... I've learned not to take my so-called normal life for granted."
