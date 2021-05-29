Name: Rebecca Skrinde
Birthplace: Sedro-Woolley
Age: 45
Occupation: Executive director of the Helping Hands Solution Center in Sedro-Woolley
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
Family: Husband Steve Skrinde, five children between us and two grandchildren
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "My military service gave me an appreciation for Skagit County because of the beauty and natural resources. My work at Helping Hands gave me an appreciation for the amazing, hardworking and innovative people of Skagit County."
What are your hobbies? Writing (just finished a kids book about a cow), painting and cooking.
The world would be a better place if: "We could all come to a table and talk out our differences. I choose to listen first and try to hear others and their opinions. I do stand up for what is right, but listening and understanding where someone comes from is important."
Biggest pet peeve: "Mean people. We all have a basic right to be treated with dignity, respect and kindness."
Interesting fact about me: "I got married during the pandemic (no frills). It surprises people that know me as Rebecca Larsen from the food bank and now I am Rebecca Skrinde. I tell people when we can all get back together, we will celebrate as a group. Like kids in love, we wanted to be married and we didn’t want the pandemic to change that."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "In the military and in politics. Service is always something I wanted to do."
First job: "Tulip fields at 12 years old. I learned a huge lesson. If I worked hard, I got paid more."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "During a deployment, we went from Alaska to Saudi Arabia, then Saudi Arabia back to Alaska going west to east. So I can say I went around the world."
What have you been binge watching? "HGTV home improvement shows. We live on a farm and it always needs improving."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "There is no limit to the human spirit. People stepped up and helped, supported, encouraged and loved others. The feeling of 'We are in this together' was strong. I had a unique perspective running Helping Hands during the pandemic and I was so grateful to feel the community’s support."
