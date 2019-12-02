Rob Toth
Age: 50
Residence: Longtime Skagit County resident, recently moved to Camano Island.
Occupation: Newly promoted fire chief of the Burlington Fire Department, where he’s worked since 2005.
Education: Lake Orion High School in Lake Orion, Michigan.
Hobbies: Woodworking. ”When I’m at home I like to tinker in the garage, work with my hands.”
Best part of living in Skagit County: ”I really like the sense of community in the valley. Everyone feels like they know each other and care about each other.”
One thing that brightens my day: ”My family. It’s why we do a lot of the things we do.”
Interesting fact about me: Served in a medevac unit in the Army during Desert Storm.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: ”I wanted to be a jet fighter pilot. I just thought planes were cool.”
First job: ”I was a gas station attendant, pumping gas and cleaning windows.”
Best job: Working for the fire department. Toth started as a recruit in 2005, and was promoted to lieutenant, then assistant chief. He started as chief Nov. 15.
Biggest pet peeve: “When people lie to me, that just really irritates me. Because nine times out of 10, the lie is worse.”
Person I admire most: “I really admire my parents. Since this will be in print, I won’t name one over the other.” He said they instilled in him a strong moral compass and set him up for success.
The world would be a better place if: ”Maybe if everyone took things a little less seriously.”
