Robert Slobodnik
Birthplace: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Age: 54
Occupation: National board certified French teacher at Sedro-Woolley High School
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
What is your favorite cartoon? “A toss-up between ‘The Adventures of Johnny Quest’ and ‘Johnny Quest.’”
If you had a theme song, what would it be? “‘Ordinary Day’ by the Canadian group Great Big Sea.”
What is the strangest thing you have ever eaten? “Smoked pigs ears in France.”
What is your favorite movie? “‘The Secret of Roan Inish’ (1994) by director John Sayles. It’s a wondrous, unforgettable tale set in Ireland.”
What is your biggest pet peeve? “Any student I catch using their cellphone.”
If you could travel through time, where would you go? “I’d travel back in time six generations to meet my European ancestors.”
Have you ever tipped over a cow? “Come on, everyone knows it’s the cows that do the tipping.”
Would you rather breathe like Darth Vader or talk like Yoda? “Talk like Yoda, because I love his stylish syntax.”
Have you ever been in a food fight? “Never, but I once had to break up an ice hockey fight in my adult recreational league.”
At what job would you be terrible? Car sales
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? “In college, a group of us danced under a water sprinkler on a very hot day on a stranger’s front lawn while blasting The Cars’ ‘Shake It Up’ on the car stereo.”
