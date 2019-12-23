Ruth Valley Segovia
Birthplace: Seattle, but lived in Mexico from age 2 to 21
Age: 60
Occupation: Migrant bilingual lead, interpreter
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? “Cantinflas,” a Mexican cartoon.
If you had a theme song, what would it be? “We are the World.”
What is the strangest thing you have ever eaten? Iguana legs.
What is your favorite movie? “Spare Parts.”
What is your biggest pet peeve? “People who are not willing to see there is more than one side to every issue.”
If you could travel through time, where would you go? “Back about 55 years to my childhood in Mexico.”
Have you ever tipped over a cow? “Actually yes, in Mexico. It was a very dark night, on a dirt road, we were going about 30 miles an hour in a pickup, and we hit a black cow. The cow tipped over on its side, and the impact killed the truck’s engine. Luckily, we had a tumba burros — a cattle guard — on the truck. The cow stood up and walked away, and we started the engine and drove away.”
Would you rather breath like Darth Vader or talk like Yoda? “I do not know who those people are.”
Have you ever been in a food fight? No.
What job would you be terrible at? “A job that was monotonous. I need variety.”
Mountains or beach? Beach.
“The Walking Dead” or “Game of Thrones,” which would you survive longer in? “Do not know much about it except the names.”
