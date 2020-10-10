Sarah Wagstaff
Birthplace: Sacramento, California
Age: 36
Occupation: Flower farmer and land steward
Residence: Burlington
Education: Utah State University
Family: Keith Chaplin, 5-year-old Huck Chaplin
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "Proximity to ocean, rivers, mountains, farm fields, etc., and the abundance of native foods."
What are your hobbies? "Biking, anything on/in the water, lino cut carving/print making."
Biggest pet peeve: "Inequity and injustice."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: Olympic gymnast
First job: Teaching swimming lessons
Best childhood memory: "Pretending to be Laura Ingalls Wilder and cooking food over a spit made of a shoestring and sand bucket."
Surprising fact about you: "I was born on Friday the 13th."
Person I admire most: Margaret Horak and Tara Van Loo
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Anywhere near water. Also in a treehouse. Though I recently heard about the Laugavegur Trail in Iceland. That sounds bonkers beautiful!"
Have you ever met anyone famous? "I used to train at the same gym as (Olympic gymnast) Shannon Miller. I was working at the front desk of Paradise Lodge at Mt. Rainier when (musician) Dave Matthews checked in."
If you could travel through time, where would you go? "After watching 'The Umbrella Academy,' I don’t think I’ll mess with time travel."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "People innately want to do good, feel good, be good. When we remind ourselves of our interconnectedness, interdependence and common humanity, we rise to the occasion!"
