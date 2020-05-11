Name: Shawna Tesarik
Birthplace: Sedro-Woolley
Age: 42
Occupation: Teacher
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
All-time favorite cartoon: The Smurfs. I was an ‘80s kid.
If you had a theme song, what would it be: Probably something by Journey
Favorite movie: The Shawshank Redemption
Biggest pet peeve: Not getting a courtesy wave when you do something nice for another driver.
If you could travel through time, where would you go: The past, my childhood, the future, my retirement.
Would you rather breathe like Darth Vader or talk like Yoda: Talk Like Yoda, I would.
Have you ever been in a food fight: Yes
What job would you be terrible at: I am not a good salesperson.
Mountains or beach: Probably beach. I love the water.
