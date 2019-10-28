Shay Tusow
Age: 34
Where are you from? Twin Falls, Idaho
Where do you live? Mount Vernon
What brought you to Skagit County? “Life. I was feeling claustrophobic over there.” Her mother lives in Port Ludlow, and she wanted to be closer to her.
Occupation: Barista at Ristretto Coffee Lounge and Wine Bar.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “It reminds me a lot of Idaho. I love Mount Vernon because of the small-town sweetness. The slow-paced small town. I like being able to see the sky but then the ocean too.”
What is your spirit animal? “Glitter and sequins. I’ve always loved sparkly things.”
What are your hobbies? “I play the drums, I love animals. I rescue kitties, and I make jewelry.”
What is your favorite thing about fall? “The winding Washington roads with all the trees. It’s just picturesque, actually post-card looking. And haunted houses and Halloween and sunsets.”
What are you going to be for Halloween? “A space cadet and/or a skeleton.”
Who do you admire? “Anyone trying to make a difference.”
The world would be a better place if: “We adopted more animals.”
Favorite food: “I love sauerkraut or cabbage. Or pesto. Noodles. Carbs. Or anything with potatoes since I’m from Idaho.”
What three things would you take with you on a deserted island? “All of the animals that I could. Good music. A life raft.”
