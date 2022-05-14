Occupation: Director of marketing/graphic designer
Residence: "Currently, I reside on Whidbey Island but being in a military family, you never know where the wind will blow next."
Education: "Prior to being in the military, and even after getting out in 2011, I've had the pleasure of attending several prestigious schools including Chaminade University in Hawaii, Berkeley College in midtown Manhattan, Parsons School of Design in New York City and then finally graduating online from The Art Institutes with a degree in graphic design."
Family: "I have a husband of 15 years who is an active duty military member. I have a son who is 12 years old who recently surpassed my height and a 1-year-old Labrador/pitbull mix who is the sweetest and loving dog I could ever ask for, and yet he drives me crazy sometimes."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I don't live in Skagit County, however, the drive from Whidbey Island into Skagit County is quite beautiful as the seasons change."
What are your hobbies? "My love for designing home and business projects utilizing my skill sets in the art of graphic design has not only become a way of life, but it's how I spend my days."
Biggest pet peeve: "People not using their turn signals on the freeway to cross over."
Something that brightens my day: "A 24-ounce strawberry (smoothie) from Woods Coffee or a tall salted caramel foam cold brew with extra foam from Starbucks Coffee."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "A crime scene investigator."
First job: "I worked as a cellphone and beeper sales associate and I have to admit I always had the coolest cellphone and beeper on the market at that time."
What's the farthest you've ever traveled? "With being a military family, we have been all over. But if I had to pick the farthest, it would be the Philippines."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Fiji, Greece or outer space!"
What have you been binge watching? "'Cheers' and 'The Office.'"
