Stephanie Bethea
Age: 67
Birthplace: Illinois
Residence: Clear Lake
Education: Doctorate in flute performance from the University of Washington.
Occupation: Recently retired music instructor at Skagit Valley College for 20 years. "I also have about 20 flute and piano students I teach."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "From the sea, to the mountains, there's so much to do here. We do a lot of sailing, a lot of hiking. It's just a matter of where you want to go next."
What are your hobbies? Gardening, reading, sailing, hiking, traveling, jumping horses.
What's something that brightens your day? "Having a good book to read at the end of the day. A real book, like one where you turn pages."
What did you want to be when you were younger? "I did a lot of horse training. I wanted to pursue that, but I wanted to pursue music."
What was your first job? "My first job was instructing children on horses ... giving riding lessons. That was at a horse stable where I worked. But that wasn't a paying job, we did it in exchange for riding."
What's your favorite thing to eat? Lebanese food.
Who's the person you most admire? “Probably my husband (Jim). We've been married 44 years, and it's really thanks to him. He learns to put up with a lot and go with the flow."
What’s the farthest you’ve traveled? "We lived in Lebanon and in Indonesia."
Have you ever met anyone famous? "I got to shake President Eisenhower's hand when I was young. It was at a convention. My dad squeezed my shoulder and said, 'Don't you ever forget this.'"
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "I think there's a huge silver lining, and that's for families to get closer because they have more time together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.