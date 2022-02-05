Occupation: “Self-employed and some days I pretend I’m retired.”
Residence: Burlington
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “It’s a thriving, small community with big opportunities and close to all the places one could possibly want to go and enjoy. My family immigrated from Denmark to Vancouver, B.C., when I was 7, so it’s nice to be close to the border to get home to see family. Well, not quite so much in the past 18 months, but I look forward to getting up there soon.”
What are your hobbies? “My husband and I enjoy regular walks at the Port of Skagit trails and some light hiking. During COVID lockdown, I started crocheting again and I’m totally loving how relaxing it is. (I enjoy) travel, which has been a little limited recently, but I look forward to visiting family in Denmark and England again. Along with those activities I enjoy being part of the Burlington Rotary Club and Toastmasters.”
Interesting thing about me: “I have been an immigrant three times but I’m now proud to be an American citizen.”
Something that brightens my day: “Always time with my family and friends. And a trail walk on a sunny day.”
First job: “Counter clerk at a dry cleaners when I was 17.”
What’s the farthest you have ever traveled? “Australia for a Rotary convention.”
Have you ever met someone famous? “Briefly met (former Seattle Seahawk) Steve Largent at a Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County Gala.”
If you could travel through time, where would you go? “To my younger self to say, “Relax and enjoy life — don’t waste so much time worrying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.