Education: Edmonds College and Western Washington University
Family: Dale, husband; Johnny and Adam, sons; June the beagle
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I enjoy the natural beauty and the charm of all four seasons, but most of all I love the camaraderie of the people."
What are your hobbies? "Yoga and daily walks. Exploring the many trails and parks that are so accessible to us in beautiful Skagit County."
The world would be a better place if: "In my view, the best of humanity is in our exercise of empathy and compassion. It's when we challenge ourselves to walk in the shoes of someone else that we develop the power of understanding and kindness."
Biggest pet peave: "Negativity. I try to come from a place of positivity. I believe something better is always on the horizon."
An interesting fact about me: "My husband and I love our beagle, Junie. She’s a rescue from Central Park in New York City. We like to go on bike rides around the valley, towing her along in the doggie-buggy."
Something that brightens my day: "My best friend Mel gave me a knitted pillow that says, 'Friends & Family are the Stars that Twinkle In Our Hearts.' It really is true. The love of my family and friends is the glue that holds my heart together."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "A teacher. Both of my parents were educators.”
First job: "Working as a pizza maker at Uneeda Pizza in Edmonds."
Favorite thing to eat? "Fresh seafood, especially prawns and local Dungeness crab."
Best childhood memory: "The holidays, surrounded by relatives, friends, and good food. I also fondly remember going to baseball games with my dad at Sick’s Stadium to watch the Seattle Rainiers in the 1960s."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Key West, Florida.
Have you ever met anyone famous? Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken during filming of “The Deer Hunter” (1978). “They were on location at Mount Baker, and I was the on-set nurse tasked with giving vaccinations before the cast traveled for more scenes in Thailand. Back in those days we administered shots to the buttocks, that’s a story for another time.”
