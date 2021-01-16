Suzanne Butler
Birthplace: San Jose, Calif.
Occupation: Retired. Most recently worked as an instructor in the Skagit Valley College culinary department.
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Ferndale High School, University of California at Santa Barbara
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "Probably the community ... I like being part of the community and it's easy to do it here."
What are your hobbies? "I'm a cook, so I cook. I garden and I read. I love English mystery stories and I'm reading 'Caste' (by Isabel Wilkerson). It's fascinating. I really recommend it. Narrative history is what she calls the genre and it's so interesting. She writes history by telling stories of people."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "I was young in the ’40s and ’50s. I assumed I'd be married and have children and assumed I'd be a teacher or social worker. The options were narrow and my imagination wasn't huge."
First job: "I helped the woman across the street with parties, so it was catering. I ended up catering a lot in Skagit County. It was a funny circle. I retired from the college culinary arts department. I had a long career in different kinds of cooking."
Favorite thing to cook: "I like making desserts. It's really odd because that's not my favorite thing to eat but it's my favorite thing to cook. I donate cakes to auctions because they get more money than I could give them in cash."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "I took a trip to China with the college with some students and other faculty. I've also been to Dubai and Oman. I don't know which one was farther."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "I've never been to Alaska. I was planning a trip to Alaska (before COVID-19), so that's probably the next place I'll go."
What have you been binge watching? "I finished 'Endeavor,' which is a British mystery series. I've been watching 'A Suitable Boy,' a series about an Indian family, a woman trying to find a suitable husband for her beautiful daughter. I just finished 'The Queen's Gambit.'"
