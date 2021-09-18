Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Occupation: Grant writer for Skagit Habitat For Humanity
What was your first job? "When I was in high school, I was a paper route boy. Back in those days you collected money, you got new subscribers; you were an independent person who did everything. I loved it. When I look at hours I worked and money I made, it was probably the best-paying job I've ever had ... It was in a rural area so I'd deliver in town, in the country, everything. Winters were bad so I pulled my sled, put the papers on there and got creative on how to deliver. When I got old enough to drive I'd use a Vespa scooter to get around."
What was your favorite job? "My favorite job for about the first three months I did it was, I got a job listening to records for flaws. I thought it was my dream job. I loved it for the first few months. But after listening to same songs thousands of times in a row you got to hate the job and hate music. Long-term my favorite job was oceanography. I got to see a lot of the world, although about half of it was underwater."
What's your favorite car you ever owned? "I've had 37 cars but my '57 Bugeye Sprite is my favorite car. It's one of first British cars I feel like I can drive daily."
What's the farthest you've ever traveled? "Just north of Iceland. It was an adventure. When I was first told I was going there, I was like, 'Who did I make mad to be sent there?' But it turned out to be one of my most enjoyable adventures."
What's a dream car to own? "If price wasn't an object, there was a car in the late 1960s called an ASA 1000 GT."
What's something you've learned from the pandemic? "Remote education, for most kids, doesn't work. I used to be in the education field, I think by knowing that I'll be a little more understanding. I'm thinking maybe I'll do more instead of being on the sidelines; I'll be more active in finding solutions ... Not running for office but I'll be more involved in the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.