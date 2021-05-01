Tamsin Bell
Birthplace: Columbia, Maryland
Age: 37
Occupation: Economic development manager at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
Education: Bachelor of Arts in ethnic studies and environmental health sciences from Salisbury University
Family: Husband Terius
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "It's so beautiful and the air always smells good, and obviously the people."
What are your hobbies? "I paint, I do yoga, and I love dogs."
When you were younger, what did you want to be? "I think I wanted to have a food truck, a coffee one."
What is the most spontaneous thing you have ever done? "I would saying picking Washington might have been the most spontaneous thing we have ever done. My husband and I chose to move here after watching 'Twilight.'"
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "I would like to go to Senegal. (I would) see the giant pink lake, hang out with people, and speak French."
What is a surprising fact about you? "If I could choose, I would eat all of my food out of bowls."
What brightens your day? "My dog DJ Bangs."
What is your favorite book? "'Something New Under the Sun.'"
What is your favorite food? "Avocados."
What is a positive thing you are taking out of the global pandemic? "I think that we can take remote working and reducing the impact of fossil fuels on climate change. And showcasing the need for broadband as a necessity for business, and reminding people to focus on resiliency and to be creative with ways to achieve that."
