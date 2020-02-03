Thomas “Hunter” Wallace
Age: 20
Where are you from? Sedro-Woolley
Where do you live? Sedro-Woolley
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “It’s quiet, it’s small and there’s no hustle and bustle of the big city.”
Occupation: Security guard for Skagit County Superior Court
What do you like about your job? “I like my co-workers. Through all the hustle and bustle there’s still some down time. I get to meet new people, work on my public speaking skills and get out of my shell a little bit.”
What are your hobbies? “Video game design, building computers, gaming in general with the occasional drawing or two. And hunting.”
What is your dream job? “Video game programmer for Square Enix.”
Favorite book: “Epic” by Conor Kostick.
The world would be a better place if: “If we encouraged the arts more than just math and science.”
Who do you look up to? Video game designer Dan Callan. “He’s been my mentor to my dream career.”
What TV show are you binging? “Atypical,” a Netflix original.
What would you do with $1 million? “Invest three-fourths of it and spend the rest on opening a small independent business focused on game design.”
What is your dream vacation? A backpack trip through Japan.
What is your spirit animal? “A dolphin. I’m a big fan of the water.”
