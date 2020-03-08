Todd Mitchell
Age: 49
Born in: Seattle
Lives in: Mount Vernon
Family: “My wife Karen and I have a daughter Anneka in 10th grade and a son Colin in eighth grade. My kids and I are members of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.”
Education: “I have a master’s degree in geology from Washington State University and a bachelor of arts from Dartmouth College, where I double majored in earth sciences and film studies.”
Occupation: Environmental director for the Swinomish Department of Environmental Protection.
Best part of your job: “Seeing projects for salmon habitat restoration come to fruition after years of study, like the project at the Kukutali Preserve that took about seven years from conception to completion.”
Best part of living here: “I like urban-rural mix of things and being close to food sources, including farm offerings and fresh fish from our tribal fisheries.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “Either Europe, like Iceland, or a classic South Pacific beach vacation.”
What are you most looking forward to this spring? “I’m looking forward to warm weather and berry season.”
What are you binging on TV right now? “We just finished ‘The Expanse’ on Amazon.”
What is your favorite book or movie? “It would either be ‘Breaking Away,’ a cycling movie or ‘Powwow Highway,’ which is a book and movie.”
Who do you most admire and why? “My dad. He was a first-generation college graduate who had to join the Army in the middle of his studies in order to afford completing his degree. After graduating, he came back and worked in education his entire career. He was actually principal in La Conner for a stint. He inspired me to get an education and bring that back to the community.”
Favorite childhood memory: “When we spent time with my grandparents at Swinomish, or my grandparents on Mercer Island — I like to have that connection to family, sharing meals and stories.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “When I was really young I thought a soccer or basketball player. In high school I thought some sort of engineer.”
First job: A dishwasher at a restaurant.
Favorite hobby: Road cycling.
