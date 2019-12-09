Tom Glade
Age: 71
Born in: Lufkin, Texas — a town about the same size as Anacortes
Lives in: Anacortes
Reason for moving here: “I worked in L.A. from 1973 to 1989 and then wanted to move out of there so my kids wouldn’t grow up with the bad air. I got a job as a mechanical engineer for Paccar and decided on Anacortes because it had a really good school system.”
Family: “I have three daughters working in Seattle after each graduating from UW and I live with my longtime partner.”
Best part of living here: “Living in the San Juan Archipelago.”
Occupation: President of the nonprofit Evergreen Islands
Job description: Manages the organization, which seeks to protect the saltwater islands of Skagit County through legal action.
Best part of your job: “The most rewarding thing is when you are successful in protecting the islands.”
Why I do it: “I got disconcerted by all the loss of natural areas, which I saw when oak trees were killed where I grew up to make way for a pine tree plantation, and as nature was overrun by development while I lived in L.A.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “I’d have to do some research to make sure I wasn’t doing harm with all of the over-tourism, such as in Hawaii.”
What are you most looking forward to this winter? “I’ve been restoring a sailboat and I’m looking forward to finishing that up and sailing.”
What’s your favorite thing about Christmas time? “Getting together with family.”
What are you reading right now? “I read a lot of environmental periodicals.”
What is your favorite book? “’Out of Africa,’ about Isak Dinesen’s experience buying a coffee plantation there.”
What words do you live by? “I like Margaret Mead’s ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.’”
Best childhood memory: “My dad was a forester and he took my brothers and I hunting and fishing where I grew up.”
What is your spirit animal? “Right now I’m really concerned about the Southern Resident killer whales.”
