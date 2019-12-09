Tom Glade

Age: 71

Born in: Lufkin, Texas — a town about the same size as Anacortes

Lives in: Anacortes

Reason for moving here: “I worked in L.A. from 1973 to 1989 and then wanted to move out of there so my kids wouldn’t grow up with the bad air. I got a job as a mechanical engineer for Paccar and decided on Anacortes because it had a really good school system.”

Family: “I have three daughters working in Seattle after each graduating from UW and I live with my longtime partner.”

Best part of living here: “Living in the San Juan Archipelago.”

Occupation: President of the nonprofit Evergreen Islands

Job description: Manages the organization, which seeks to protect the saltwater islands of Skagit County through legal action.

Best part of your job: “The most rewarding thing is when you are successful in protecting the islands.”

Why I do it: “I got disconcerted by all the loss of natural areas, which I saw when oak trees were killed where I grew up to make way for a pine tree plantation, and as nature was overrun by development while I lived in L.A.”

If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “I’d have to do some research to make sure I wasn’t doing harm with all of the over-tourism, such as in Hawaii.”

What are you most looking forward to this winter? “I’ve been restoring a sailboat and I’m looking forward to finishing that up and sailing.”

What’s your favorite thing about Christmas time? “Getting together with family.”

What are you reading right now? “I read a lot of environmental periodicals.”

What is your favorite book? “’Out of Africa,’ about Isak Dinesen’s experience buying a coffee plantation there.”

What words do you live by? “I like Margaret Mead’s ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.’”

Best childhood memory: “My dad was a forester and he took my brothers and I hunting and fishing where I grew up.”

What is your spirit animal? “Right now I’m really concerned about the Southern Resident killer whales.”

More from this section

Load comments