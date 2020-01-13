Goskagit

Trina Carlson

Residence: Mount Vernon

Occupation: Co-owner of Perry and Carlson, a shop and art gallery in downtown Mount Vernon. “We try to work with small makers and artists (and) work as locally as possible.”

Education: Graduated from Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, studying interior design.

Family: Partner Christian Carlson, two sons and one daughter.

Hobbies: Art, hiking and visiting their cabin on Orcas Island.

What brought me to Skagit County: ”The building, frankly, got us up here,” she said, referring to the building she and Carlson renovated and turned into their home and gallery. The two moved here from Seattle about five years ago, looking for a smaller community with a healthy downtown. “It felt like it was a small town heading in the right direction.”

Best part of living in Skagit County: “The community that has grown here. We’ve met so many interesting people.”

One thing that brightens my day: “Having a great conversation with someone in the shop.”

When I was younger, I wanted to be: She always wanted to be an artist, inspired by her mother’s interest.

First job: Selling pumpkins from a roadside stand.

Best job: Working in retail design in New York City, where she designed stores for a variety of brands worldwide.

Person I admire most: The Dalai Lama. “He’s someone committed to breaking down barriers between people.”

The world would be a better place if: “If we were all more loving and caring and connected to each other.”

 

More from this section

Load comments