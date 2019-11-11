Walker Calderon
Age: 25
Residence: La Conner
Hometown: Los Altos, California
Education: Two years at Western Washington University, Bellingham Technical College, now a student at Skagit Valley College in the sustainable agriculture program
What are your career goals? “I would love to have my own farm in the Pacific Northwest.”
What is the most interesting you’ve learned in your sustainable agriculture program? “I think the program does a really good job of bridging the gap between academics and owning a farm.”
What is your favorite thing about living in Skagit County? “I just prefer living in agricultural-based communities.”
What’s something that people might not guess about you? “Probably that I worked at an animal shelter where I was a kennel technician and manager. (I liked seeing) animals coming in from a crappy home, getting them acclimated and finding them a new home.”
What are you most proud of in your life? “Probably that I was a wildland firefighter. It was nice to be part of a campaign of people coming from all over to help save someone’s house, or a state park.”
What is an interesting fact about you? “I lived in a yurt in Idaho with no electricity or running water for a year. That’s probably the happiest living situation I’ve ever had. Having just enough difficulty to keep you occupied.”
