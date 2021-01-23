John Stein
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired, former director of NOAA’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center
Birthplace: Mount Vernon
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: “I graduated from Mount Vernon High School, went to Central Washington University, and then got a PhD from the department of chemistry at the University of Washington.”
Family: “My wife Christie and I met when we were both at Central and we have three grown children: Erin, Kevin and Grace. Grace, our youngest, we adopted from India.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “In the last few years of my career I traveled a lot, but I always loved the climate, the mountains, the Skagit River — the whole ambiance of the place — here.”
What are your hobbies? “Woodworking, building stuff, running a CSA and farm with my wife, and cooking.”
Best childhood memory: “Fishing with my dad on the Skagit River.”
Person I admire most: “A fellow named Mario Molina. He’s a chemist who got a Nobel Prize with Frank Sherwood Rowland for determining how chlorofluorocarbons led to ozone holes.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? “We went to India when Grace decided she wanted to go ... and we found the place, the orphanage, she had come from.”
What celebrity would you most like to meet? “Barack Obama.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “New Zealand or Australia.”
What have you been binge watching? “I just got through the Musketeers, a BBC series.”
What is your favorite book? “’A Gentleman in Moscow.’ It’s such a fascinating story and the author is a wonderful writer.”
How have you been spending your time at home during the pandemic? “We own 20 acres west of town, so farm work and some farmhouse remodeling.”
What do you miss the most while having to stay home? “Getting together with family and not having to be concerned.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “The vaccine. I think it is going to open a door to vaccines that we didn’t think were, in a sense, possible ... It could potentially lead to improvements in health in a number of ways.”
