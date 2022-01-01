Occupation: Communications and marketing consultant for food and agriculture companies and nonprofits
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of California San Diego. “I get some funny satisfaction in having lived at both the southern and northern ends of I-5.”
Family: Married for 31 years to Michael Cabaluna, an electrician with Ackermann Electric. “We don’t have kids but we do have two rescue herding dog mixes, Jet and Omar.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “Skagit County is full of warm, smart, creative and compassionate people who care about this community, its resources and the spectacular land. That’s the best thing. The beauty of our very special Magic Skagit is undeniable.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A sports writer. Her dream job was to work for Sports Illustrated.
First job: At a Coors distributing plant. “It was difficult for people to figure out how to open the cans so me and a co-worker worked a few hours a day slipping little instructions into six packs in cases on pallets.”
Best childhood memory: “We lived near the sand dunes so we’d spend hours and hours on the weekends and in the summer just playing with all the other kids who lived nearby. There was no playdate arranging and no adult supervision. We all just gathered on the dunes and built forts and played whatever make-believe games we played.”
Person I admire most: “One of the many people I take inspiration from is Bryan Stevenson, human rights advocate and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative. He brings a lens of mercy, compassion to every aspect of his work addressing brokenness in individuals, communities and systems.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Fakarava Atoll on the Tuamotu Islands in French Polynesia. “It was pure heaven.”
What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? Joe Strummer, a musician from The Clash.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? The Galapagos Islands.
If you could travel through time, where would you go? To 1980 to see a Clash show.
What have you been binge watching? “Lupin” on Netflix.
