Republican Greg Gilday and Democrat Angie Homola were leading as the two top vote-getters Tuesday in the first batch of results of the primary election for state Legislative District 10 House of Representatives Position 1.
Gilday had garnered 44% of the initial votes in the five-candidate race; Homola had 28%.
The top two will advance to the general election Nov. 3. Votes will continue to be counted and aren't official until certified, with a certification date set for Aug. 18.
Gilday said the results generally line up with what he and his campaign expected.
"We came in right where we expected to, given that the other side had a four-way primary and a lot of momentum," he said. "The 10th district is a tough district. It's never going to be a cakewalk."
Homola said, "It's evident knowing your constituents and working hard in your community makes a difference. People showed they're ready for someone who genuinely works for them and isn't bought by special interests," she said.
Homola said she was thrilled with the work and outreach her volunteers put in leading up to Tuesday's election, including 13,000 phone calls.
Homola, Gilday and the other candidates are running for the seat left open when Norma Smith, a Republican who held the seat for 12 years, decided not to run for re-election.
The 10th Legislative District covers all of Island County, the northwest corner of Snohomish County and the southwest portion of Skagit County, including parts of Mount Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.