MOUNT VERNON — A 16-year-old girl was critically injured Monday when she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East College Way and N. 35th Street in Mount Vernon.
Police responded about 5 p.m. to the incident in which the driver fled the scene, Mount Vernon police Det. Sgt. Mike Don said in a news release Monday night.
The girl was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital and later to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she remains in critical condition, Don said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
Witnesses reported seeing a white or silver Toyota Prius leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, Don said.
The vehicle was initially seen turning north on N. 35th Place before it turned around and left the scene heading west on East College Way, he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, police reported that the vehicle and driver believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run have been identified and located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.