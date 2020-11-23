MOUNT VERNON — A girl whose body was recovered Saturday from inside a vehicle in the Skagit River has been identified.
Police believe 15-year-old Taylor Nicole Bentley called 911 on Friday night to report she had driven a car into the Skagit River from the boat ramp at Edgewater Park, according to a release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
The search for the girl, and the vehicle, was suspended Friday night due to hazardous conditions, but crews on Saturday morning recovered her body from the vehicle, which was located about 300 yards downstream from the boat launch.
As of Monday morning, the vehicle remains in the river, with no immediate plans to remove it, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
In the meantime, the Mount Vernon School District, where Bentley was a student, and the Anacortes School District, where she was previously enrolled, will have counselors available for students and staff.
