ALGER — Chase Goetz led every lap of the 360 feature race Saturday at Skagit Speedway, but the rest of the speedy field didn't make it easy on him.
Goetz held off several challengers to land among four winners with Nick Evans, Rick Smith and Mike Macpherson claiming checkered flags in other sprint car classifications.
Goetz weaved his way into lapped traffic Saturday, first to hold off Brock Lemley, then to keep at arm's length Robbie Price.
Even with only two laps left, Goetz had another challenge with a restart. He against held off Price and Jason Solwold to claim the victory.
Goetz has now won features races in three classes (360, sportsman sprints and midgets) at the banked clay oval.
Price, Solwold, Reece Goetz and Cam Smith rounded out the top five in the feature. Colton Heath had the fast time at 11.396 seconds.
Jesse Schlotfeldt and Cam Smith won the heat races.
The midget class saw a main race with no stoppages, a rare event in any class.
Nick Evans passed race leader Jared Peterson 10 laps in, then dueled a number of challengers, including Peterson, for the 25-lap win. When the checkered flag was thrown,
Peterson, Garrett Thomas, Alex Peck and Tristin Thomas made up the rest of the top five. Thomas had the fast time at 11.574, while Evans, Thomas, Peck and Travis Jacobson won the heat races.
Smith was the winner in the modified race.
Like Evans, he passed the race leader — in this case, Craig Moore — 10 laps in and held on for the 25-lap win.
Moore, Adam Holtrop, Ben Gunderson and Mike Steltz rounded ou the top five. Smith and Holtrop won heat races.
Macpherson won in the outlaw tuners class, meaning he's now won all three tuner mains with bolstered purses. He passed Howard Vos late in the 17-lap race for the win, followed by Vos, Roger Burt, Jeremy Swann and Colin Sims.
Burt and Jon Gunderson were heat race winners.
Speedway action is scheduled to resume Saturday with the sportsman sprints, 360, outlaw tuners and midget classes in action.
