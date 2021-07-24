ALGER — Chase Goetz earned his second sprint car victory of the season Friday night during the Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals at Skagit Speedway.
The victory ensured Goetz would start on the first few rows of Saturday's feature race of the two-day 360 division event.
Also locking up spots on the first few rows of Saturday's feature race — the winner of which will take home $10,000 — were Cam Smith, Garen Linder and Trey Starks.
Linder opened Friday's 25-lap feature by leading the first 12 laps with Goetz keeping in close contact. Goetz took the lead on lap 13.
Smith, Linder and Starks placed second through fourth, while Linder, Colton Heath and Max Mittry won heat races, and Smith set quick time.
In the Northwest Focus Midget division, Alex Peck took his second win of the season, leading all 25 laps of the main event.
Peck also set quick time, while heat winners were Michael Vollbrecht, Jeff Westergard and Alden Ostrom.
Opening night of the Outlaw Tuner Nationals went to Howard Vos, who grabbed the win ahead of Roger Burt and Mike Macpherson. Burt grabbed a heat race win as did Clint Meins.
Racing at the speedway continues Saturday at 7 p.m.
