ALGER — Chase Goetz won the sportsman sprints main race Thursday at Skagit Speedway. The rest of the field made him work for it, though.
Three drivers, including Goetz, swapped the lead until Goetz made a pass late in the 25-lap feature on his way to the checkered flag.
Bill Rude led early, until being forced to exit with a flat tire during a yellow-flag stoppage less than halfway through the race.
Goetz was handed the lead, but he didn't hold it for long as Jesse Schlotfeldt passed him on the outside. A caution flag gave Goetz another shot at the lead, and he took advantage with an exciting pass and his second Skagit Speedway victory in a row.
Goetz, who had set the fastest qualifying time (12.372), finished on top of a field that had Schlotfeldt, Brett McGhie, Kelsey Carpenter and Steve Parker rounding out the top five.
In other action, Nick Evans won the focus midgets feature race after passing and holding off Alex Peck, who led for the first half of the race and finished second. Jared Peterson, Nik Larson and Colton Heath rounded out the top five.
Cory Sweatman won the outlaw tuner race, his eighth victory in a row, a streak that includes five wins at Grays Harbor. Howard Vos, Jon Gunderson, Rick Young and Jon Edwards made up the rest of the top five.
Skagit Speedway is not permitted to have fans in the stands because of COVID-19 restrictions but has been airing races most Thursdays on a pay-per-view basis at skagitspeedway.tv.
