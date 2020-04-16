A Skagit County golf course found to be in violation of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order has now closed.
The state Liquor and Cannabis Board made contact April 9 with the owner of Overlook Golf Course in Big Lake after the state received a report that the golf course was violating the governor's order for nonessential businesses to close, said Lt. Rafael Lucatero with the Liquor and Cannabis Board.
Because the golf course has a liquor license, the complaint was forwarded to the Liquor and Cannabis Board, Lucatero said.
An officer with the board's enforcement division contacted the owner and informed him that golf courses are not considered "essential" under Inslee's order and that because it was operating the golf course was in violation of the order, Lucatero said.
"He said it was essential to him, so he was going to stay open," Lucatero said.
The owner also told the board's officer he did not care about the order and would continue to operate, even suggesting that the board could revoke his liquor license so that it would no longer have authority over him, Lucatero said.
After being told by the board's officer what happened, Lucatero reported the violation to the county and was told the complaint would be handed off to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, which has the authority to shut down the business, he said.
A deputy with the Skagit County Sheriff's Office contacted the golf course owner over the weekend, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
After being contacted by the deputy, the owner decided to close in compliance with the governor's order, Clark said.
Because of his eventual compliance, the owner did not lose his liquor license, Lucatero said. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has the ability to fine businesses and in severe cases revoke their licenses, he said.
The state and the board receive a list of reports of businesses out of compliance each day, said Lucatero, whose office responds to complaints in Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties.
Officers check on each, he said.
While some are found to be out of compliance, generally they close after being informed of the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, he said.
Like local law enforcement, the Liquor and Cannabis Board is focused first on educating violators before taking action against them, Lucatero said.
"We give educational information on social distancing," he said. "Right now, all we're doing is tying to gain compliance. We're not trying to revoke any licenses at this point."
While members of the public may be continuing to use the course, Clark and Lucatero said that as far as they know the owner has not re-opened.
"Hopefully it stays closed," Lucatero said.
