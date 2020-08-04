Kenneth Goodwin and Andrew Miller lead in the race for a commissioner seat on the Skagit Public Utility District board after early election results were released Tuesday night.
Five candidates were seeking the District 1 commissioner position held by Al Littlefield. Littlefield, who has held this position since 1985, is not seeking re-election.
Goodwin, a first-term Port of Anacortes commissioner, has about 30 years of experience working with water utility districts in Snohomish County.
With 1,855 votes, or about 27.1%, Goodwin sits atop the five-candidate field.
Miller, a Skagit County farmer and CEO of Spinach Bus Ventures, has 1,635 votes, or about 23.9%, a narrow lead over Wim Houppermans, who sits third.
The top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Election results aren’t final until certification, which is set for Aug. 18.
Goodwin said his history with water utilities resonated with the voters. His experience would mean he could enter the position ready to work.
Houppermans, a first-time candidate and engineer with PACCAR Technical Center, has 1,607 votes, or about 23.5%.
Early results show attorney Rick Pitt in fourth with 1,197 votes, or about 17.5%.
Postgraduate student Bryce Nickel is fifth with 499 votes, or 7.3%.
