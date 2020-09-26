Gordon Skagit Farms knows pumpkins are more than just orange and round.
At the farm west of Mount Vernon, the 110 varieties of pumpkins and gourds include those that have fat warts, thick marbling, and range from pale green to striped.
The farm opened Saturday its annual pumpkin market and U-pick fields, which will be open every day through Oct. 31.
Due to COVID-19, the farm had to make modifications to its typical fall plans, such as getting rid of its corn maze and haunted barn.
Still, its 17 acres of U-pick fields offer plenty of space to spread out, and pumpkin displays are housed in open-air buildings.
“You can still walk out (into the fields) and have an experience,” said co-owner Eddie Gordon. “I just think people are happy to get out and about and do something that is traditional and part of their lives.”
He said even for a rainy day Saturday, the farm was busy.
The farm opened in 1969 and Gordon runs it with brother Todd. The farm grows all of its pumpkins and gourds on site, and added about 30 new varieties this year, Eddie Gordon said.
“It’s exciting to me — the diversity and the beauty,” he said.
Georgia and Chuck Harlowe, of Camano Island, visited the farm for the first time Saturday. Georgia Harlowe selected several small pumpkins she said she planned to decorate with succulents, moss and other textures to give as gifts.
“It’s just so inviting,” she said of the pumpkin display.
Jason and Susan Shamp and children Collin, 13, Avery, 11, and Stella, 8, of Sammamish, ventured out into the U-pick fields in the rain.
“We come up here every year,” Susan Shamp said. “The variety of the pumpkins and charm is unmatched.”
