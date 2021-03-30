MOUNT VERNON — Gov. Jay Inslee visited Centennial Elementary School in Mount Vernon on Tuesday to see how students and staff are adjusting to hybrid learning.
"We know kids can be back safely and we know they're thrilled when they do," Inslee said after his visit to the school.
After visiting classrooms in which students were learning about insects and math, Inslee sat in on a physically-distanced roundtable discussion with district and school staff, including a representative of the district's teachers union and the district's School Board president.
During the roundtable, educators discussed some of the struggles — and successes — they have experienced during the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has completely changed the education system.
"The innovation has been remarkable," Inslee said. "What you're doing is very meaningful to our state."
The district currently has back on its campuses all of its kindergarten through fifth-grade students whose parents chose to have them return to classrooms in a hybrid fashion — meaning part time on campus and part time online from home.
The district plans to bring back the rest of its students, in a hybrid fashion, on April 19 — a date the district had planned before Inslee set that date as a deadline for schools throughout the state to bring back students, Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said.
While having students back in classrooms was what staff had wanted, questions about what the future holds remain, including whether students will be required to take annual standardized tests this year.
Inslee said the state has applied for a waiver on such tests but getting it was far from a "slam dunk."
With not all of its students yet back in classrooms, School Board President Larry Otos told Inslee the district was still trying to figure how to bring its students back safely under quickly changing guidelines, including one that says children can return to classrooms with 3 feet of social distance rather than 6 feet.
"It came in so quick," Otos said. "(But) it gives us some flexibility."
As of now, Inslee said that guidance was not a mandate, but was an option for districts to consider as they bring back students.
By fall, however, he said it would likely be expected.
"We would like you to have a 3-foot distance come this fall," Inslee said.
While running hybrid programs can be expensive, Inslee said hundreds of millions of dollars are going to districts to help them overcome the financial obstacles caused by the pandemic.
"I don't believe money is going to be a limiting factor," he said. "Which is unusual for schools."
There is also potentially money in the capital budget to assist districts with technology needs, Inslee said.
"We understand how pivotal that is," he said.
Barring any drastic spikes in COVID-19, Inslee said he did not expect any new mandates to be placed on educators this year.
By fall, he expects schools will have adjusted fully to the circumstances.
"I believe there's a reason to believe that we're going to get back to something that looks normal," Inslee said. "I think that's a reasonable expectation."
