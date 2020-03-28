government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 30, to study COVID-19 impacts and community resources. The meeting will be held by telephone. There will be no public comment at the meeting and no action will be taken. Comment, however, may be made by email or mail to the city clerk, and if received prior to the meeting will become part of the meeting record. The meeting may be viewed live or after the fact on the city website or on cable channel 10.

 

