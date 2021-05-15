n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
Government Meeting
- By Skagit Valley Herald staff n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
-
-
- 0
More from this section
-
Salmon raised at Children's Museum of Skagit County get set free in area creek
Posted: 6 p.m.
-
Get to Know: Kevin Jackman
Posted: 5 p.m.
-
Education Meetings
Posted: 3 p.m.
-
Letterbox trail program back for another summer
Posted: 12 p.m.
-
Skagit Valley College picks up men's basketball win
Posted: May 15, 2021
Brandon Stone
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
KIMBERLY CAUVEL
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.