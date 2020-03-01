n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.
More from this section
-
Volunteers do their part to control invasive species
Posted: 8 a.m.
-
Nursing homes fight to stay afloat with low Medicaid rates
Posted: 6 a.m.
-
Meetings
Posted: 2 a.m.
-
Mount Vernon narrows superintendent search
Posted: 12:01 a.m.
-
Local health officials standing ready for possibility of coronavirus
Posted: Feb. 29, 2020
Brandon Stone
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
KIMBERLY CAUVEL
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Jacqueline Allison
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.