n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, remotely, for a public hearing regarding the formation of a Tourism Promotion Area. Join by computer at global.gotomeeting.com/join/414744789 or by telephone at 1-571-317-3122 using access code 414-744-789. Call the clerk of the board at 360-416-1300 before the meeting is scheduled to start if you would like to sign up to provide public testimony.
Government Meeting
Brandon Stone
Jacqueline Allison
KIMBERLY CAUVEL
