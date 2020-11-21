n The Anacortes City Council will meet online at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, remotely, for a vote on the city's 2021 budget. Listen in by calling 1-774-777-4255, using conference ID 589-8786.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, remotely. The meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/3723563720 using meeting ID 372-356-3720, or by phone at 1-253-215-8782.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Zoom (meeting ID 870-8082-2472, passcode L9U7B2) and by phone (253-215-8782, passcode 666663).
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-888-924-9240, using access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 965-7391-3655 and password 832123, or zoom.us/j/96573913655?pwd=Ylk0RHpwZkp3SzdINlNwZi9pdjU1dz09
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, remotely, for a presentation of the preliminary 2021 budget. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed online at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21, online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/119397333 or by calling 1-872-240-341, access code 119-397-333.
