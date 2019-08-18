n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., for a discussion and possible action on a resolution declaring the city’s intent to take part in a new sales tax program for affordable housing.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., where revised and updated comprehensive plan maps will be presented.
n The Skagit Council of Governments (SCOG) Transportation Policy Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Burlington City Council Chambers, 833 South Spruce St. The SCOG Board of Directors meeting will follow at 2 p.m.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, on final reports of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.
