n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion of the city’s parks, recreation and open space plan.

n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place.

n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building, 325 Metcalf St.

 

