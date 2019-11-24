government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St., to discuss the city's 2020 budget.

n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., to consider a vote on the city's 2020 budget.

n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St., where it will hold public hearings on the city's draft 2020 budget and proposed regulation of adult entertainment businesses.

n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building Council Chambers, 325 Metcalf St., where it will hold a public hearing on the city's draft 2020 budget.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for discussion and possible approval of the Five-Year Skagit County Homeless Housing Plan. 

 

More from this section

Load comments