n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Town Hall, 584 Maple St., and may appoint a new member.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Town Hall, Minkler Mansion, 8405 S. Main St.
n The Skagit Council of Governments will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Burlington City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St.
n The Skagit 911 Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Burlington City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., to discuss and draft Skagit 911’s strategic plan.
