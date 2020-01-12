government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St.

n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Town Hall, 584 Maple St., and may appoint a new member.

n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.

n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Town Hall, Minkler Mansion, 8405 S. Main St.

n The Skagit Council of Governments will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Burlington City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St.

n The Skagit 911 Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Burlington City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., to discuss and draft Skagit 911’s strategic plan.

 

