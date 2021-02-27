n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, remotely, for a workshop on COVID-19 relief funding. The meeting is available on Skagit21 Television, streamed at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21 and online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/271182277, or by calling 1-571-317-3122, access code 271-182-277.
