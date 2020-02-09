government meetings shutterstock

n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.

n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion and possible action on increases to city utility taxes.

n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.

n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, with county Public Health staff to discuss permanent supportive housing, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon.

 

More from this section

Load comments