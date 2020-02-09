n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion and possible action on increases to city utility taxes.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, with county Public Health staff to discuss permanent supportive housing, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon.
