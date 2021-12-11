n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Town Hall, 45672 Main St., for a public hearing about the city's 2022 budget. The meeting is also available by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720, and at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, both by Zoom and at Town Hall/Slipper House, 584 Maple St. Join using meeting ID 830-5873-0362 and passcode 917734, and by calling 253-215-8782 using the same meeting ID and passcode.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, remotely. The meeting is available by Zoom at townoflaconner.org (meeting ID: 821 3071 2743, passcode: Jqx8Gw). Participants can also call 1-253-215-8782, passcode 285061.
n The Lyman Town Council will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Nate Beasley Building (old town hall), 8334 S. Main St., to discuss the 2022 budget ahead of the regular council meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place. The meeting is also available by calling 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211, on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10, and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, remotely, for discussion and possible action on the county commissioner redistricting plan. The meeting can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09 or by calling 253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 871 8000 1980 Passcode: 143573
